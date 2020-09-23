Sign up
Photo 632
Early Autumn at Hergest Croft
Another photo taken on the last day of the good weather. Not many of the trees are in their full autumn glory but this one definitely is.
The lovely building is where the tea room is but sadly it hasn't opened this year.
23rd September 2020
23rd Sep 20
Sue Cooper
ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
4344
photos
73
followers
55
following
Views
2
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
2019 Album 1 Year 7-8
Camera
COOLPIX P900
Taken
22nd September 2020 11:35am
Tags
trees
,
autumn
,
autumn colours
,
hergest croft
bep
Really beautiful!
September 25th, 2020
bkb in the city
Very nice
September 25th, 2020
