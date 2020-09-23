Previous
Early Autumn at Hergest Croft by susiemc
Early Autumn at Hergest Croft

Another photo taken on the last day of the good weather. Not many of the trees are in their full autumn glory but this one definitely is.
The lovely building is where the tea room is but sadly it hasn't opened this year.
23rd September 2020 23rd Sep 20

Sue Cooper

@susiemc
bep
Really beautiful!
September 25th, 2020  
bkb in the city
Very nice
September 25th, 2020  
