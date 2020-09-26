My Herbs

Perhaps I'm taking things a bit far, not only am I growing veg in every available space in the garden, now I'm growing herbs indoors. This is the windowsill of one of the spare bedrooms (which is also my "office") Here we have basil (my favourite herb), coriander and thyme. There are more pots in the kitchen. They all started as pots from Tesco, on my grocery order, which I then repotted, splitting them into several plants. Parsley and chives are growing outside. Like the rest of my veg gardening, the herbs were a bit of an afterthought but turning out to be quite successful. The only problem is I'm running out of widowsill :)