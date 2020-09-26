Previous
My Herbs by susiemc
Photo 635

My Herbs

Perhaps I'm taking things a bit far, not only am I growing veg in every available space in the garden, now I'm growing herbs indoors. This is the windowsill of one of the spare bedrooms (which is also my "office") Here we have basil (my favourite herb), coriander and thyme. There are more pots in the kitchen. They all started as pots from Tesco, on my grocery order, which I then repotted, splitting them into several plants. Parsley and chives are growing outside. Like the rest of my veg gardening, the herbs were a bit of an afterthought but turning out to be quite successful. The only problem is I'm running out of widowsill :)
26th September 2020 26th Sep 20

Sue Cooper

@susiemc
Joanne Diochon
A tasty looking window sill!
September 28th, 2020  
Esther Rosenberg
Yup, you are way far more crazy then me.🤣.I love cooking with fresh herbs, so what not better than from your own yard, containers. Your indoor herbs look fantastic and healthy.
September 28th, 2020  
