My New Fitness Watch by susiemc
Photo 780

My New Fitness Watch

My old one stopped working several weeks ago so I decided to buy a new one. Wearing one really encourages me to walk more. My old one was a different make so it's taken me a while to get to grips with this one but now that I have I love it.
18th February 2021 18th Feb 21

Sue Cooper

Esther Rosenberg
Nice!!
February 27th, 2021  
