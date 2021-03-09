Previous
Next
Two Happy Little Girls by susiemc
Photo 799

Two Happy Little Girls

I was so pleased when my daughter sent me this picture. Freya seems so happy to be back at school and Hettie seems so happy to be out in her pushchair. I've been worried about them. This is another little sign that life will get back to normal soon.
9th March 2021 9th Mar 21

Sue Cooper

ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
219% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise