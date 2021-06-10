Previous
First Courgette Flower by susiemc
First Courgette Flower

My courgettes (zucchini) are taking a long time to get going this year so I was delighted to see a flower this morning. They're such pretty flowers.
10th June 2021 10th Jun 21

Sue Cooper

Evgenia
Beautiful
June 17th, 2021  
