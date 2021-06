Day 1 Year 9

I haven't managed to see field poppies in large numbers this year (we're still not going very far) but these two lovelies are growing in the wild flower patch in the lawn.



I can't believe I'm starting year 9! 365 is a big part of my life. It's addictive and I love it. I don't manage to comment on all of your wonderful photos all of the time, other stuff gets in the way sometimes, but I so enjoy looking at them. Thank you all of you for all of your wonderful comments and favs.