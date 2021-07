Wild Ponies on Hergest Ridge

Hergest Ridge is where the mokey puzzle trees are which I've posted a few times. It's common land and ponies live there. I'm never sure if they're completely wild or if someone takes care of them. I looked it up on google and sometimes they're referred to as wild, sometimes semi-wild, whatever that means. I'm sure they must get fed in the winter. This is the first time I've seen little foals up there and there were four of them in total.