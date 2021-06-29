Sign up
Photo 910
Part of the Lake at Berrington
We have friends staying, the first guests to stay here since October last year. Today we went to Berrington Hall, a National Trust property near Leominster, Herefordshire. We had a lovely walk around the lake, the water lilies were beautiful.
29th June 2021
29th Jun 21
1
0
Sue Cooper
ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
4706
photos
79
followers
57
following
249% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
2019 Album 1 Year 7-8
Camera
COOLPIX P900
Taken
29th June 2021 12:11pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
national trust
,
berrington hall
Michelle
Looks a beautiful place to visit
June 29th, 2021
Leave a Comment
