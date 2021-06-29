Previous
Part of the Lake at Berrington by susiemc
Photo 910

Part of the Lake at Berrington

We have friends staying, the first guests to stay here since October last year. Today we went to Berrington Hall, a National Trust property near Leominster, Herefordshire. We had a lovely walk around the lake, the water lilies were beautiful.
29th June 2021 29th Jun 21

Sue Cooper

