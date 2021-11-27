Previous
Fairlands Valley Park, Stevenage by susiemc
Photo 1062

Fairlands Valley Park, Stevenage

We went to visit friends in Stevenage, Hertfordshire, at the weekend. On Saturday the weather was so bad we didn't go out at all. On Sunday it was bright and sunny so we went for a walk in this lovely park.
27th November 2021 27th Nov 21

Sue Cooper

