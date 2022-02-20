Previous
Amaryllis Number 4 by susiemc
Photo 1147

Amaryllis Number 4

This one was given to me as a Christmas gift. I love the deep red colour.
20th February 2022 20th Feb 22

Sue Cooper

@susiemc
