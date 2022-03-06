Sign up
Photo 1161
Scillas and a Very Old Apple Tree
This was taken in the kitchen garden at Hergest Croft. The apple tree is very old and gnarled and looks good with the carpet of scillas underneath.
6th March 2022
6th Mar 22
1
0
Sue Cooper
ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
5034
photos
74
followers
56
following
318% complete
1155
1156
1157
1158
1159
1160
1161
1162
1851
1157
1852
1158
1159
1160
1161
1162
Tags
tree
,
flowers
,
scillas
,
“kitchen
,
garden”
,
“hergest
,
croft”
Carole Sandford
ace
Pretty scene!
March 7th, 2022
