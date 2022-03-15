Previous
Next
Coldsfoot on the Edge of the Canal by susiemc
Photo 1169

Coldsfoot on the Edge of the Canal

There were a lot of these pretty little flowers along the edge of the canal where we walked yesterday. They seemed to be very common when I was a child but I rarely see them these days and I have no idea why. They belong to the daisy family.
15th March 2022 15th Mar 22

Sue Cooper

ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
320% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise