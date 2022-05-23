Gertrude Jekyll

This beautiful climbing rose has the most amazing scent. We’ve just come back from nine days away and everything in the garden has gone crazy. It’s just amazing.



I’m back to 365 after a bit of an unintentional break. Life got busy before, during and after the Easter holidays with us visiting family and family visiting us. Also I’m getting used to organising my photos on my new iMac which is quite different to my old laptop. Once I get behind with posting I find it a bit daunting and struggle to get back on track. We’ve just returned from a lovely holiday in the south west of Ireland so I’m not short of photos.

Now that I’ve made a start I’ll post two or three photos each day and I’ll soon catch up. I’ve missed you all 😊