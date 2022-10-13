The Lychgate, Monnington Church, Herefordshire

A Lychgate is a roofed gateway at the entrance to a churchyard. In the Middle Ages, before mortuaries and at a time when most people died at home, the dead were placed on a bier (a stand) and taken to the lichgate where they remained, attended against bodysnatchers, until the funeral service, which may have been a day or two later.The lichgate kept the rain off and had seats for the vigil watchers. Bodies at that time were buried just shrouds rather than coffins. At the funeral the priest conducted the first part of the service under the shelter of the lichgate.