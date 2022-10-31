Previous
Happy Halloween
Happy Halloween

Pumpkin carving was a half term activity for Finley and Niamh. I thought Finley did well with this one. His Dad sent me some pictures a few days ago and I thought it was appropriate to post one of them today.
31st October 2022

Sue Cooper

Michelle
Lovely capture, very artistic pumpkin!
October 31st, 2022  
Graham Harcombe ace
He looks quite proud ...and so he should! Nice photo
October 31st, 2022  
