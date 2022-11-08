Sign up
Photo 1408
I Made a Loaf!
Chris usually makes the bread but I've taken over that job for a while, along with a few others.
We do have a bread maker so making a loaf is not exactly difficult. This is granary, my favourite.
8th November 2022
8th Nov 22
1
0
Sue Cooper
ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
5332
photos
68
followers
52
following
385% complete
1401
1402
1403
1404
1405
1406
1407
1408
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
2019 Album 1 Year 7-8
Camera
iPhone 8 Plus
Taken
8th November 2022 4:28pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
bread
,
granary loaf
Renee Salamon
ace
Looks great
November 8th, 2022
