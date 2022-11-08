Previous
I Made a Loaf! by susiemc
Photo 1408

I Made a Loaf!

Chris usually makes the bread but I've taken over that job for a while, along with a few others.
We do have a bread maker so making a loaf is not exactly difficult. This is granary, my favourite.
8th November 2022 8th Nov 22

Sue Cooper

@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
Renee Salamon ace
Looks great
November 8th, 2022  
