Photo 1432
Christmas Jumpers
I’m having difficulty finding things to photograph at the moment so it’s a bonus when my family send me photos of the children. Here we have Finley and Niamh. I think they were posing for a photo to go inside a Christmas card.
2nd December 2022
2nd Dec 22
Sue Cooper
ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
