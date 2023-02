Family Selfie

For once there’s no-one missing from the photo because I bought a selfie stick 😁.

Our first family visit was to Paul (my oldest son) and family. Some of you will mostly know who’s who but the two extras are Pat, my sister in law and Laura my niece. Laura lives in Toronto with her family and flew into Gatwick just to spend this week with us. Violaine, my daughter in law is holding the selfie stick.