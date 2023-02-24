Previous
Our Neighbour for a Week by susiemc
Our Neighbour for a Week

We drove to Sussex today. We hired a cottage for a week close to where all of our children and grandchildren live. We hope to spend time with them all during the week. This handsome fellow is in a field just outside the cottage.
24th February 2023 24th Feb 23

October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
Carole Sandford ace
What a nice neighbour !
