Woolly Mammoth and Baby by susiemc
Photo 1536

Woolly Mammoth and Baby

I went to the theatre in Cardiff yesterday with my U3A group to see The Mousetrap. We had a couple of hours to kill before the play started so my friends and I went to the museum which was close to the theatre. We wandered all through the dinosaur exhibition which I loved. I don't suppose the woolly mammoth is really a dinosaur but it was my favourite exhibit. It was covered in fur instead of just being a skeleton and I liked that.
( The play was excellent by the way, I'd never seen it before in all the years it's been running)
Sue Cooper

