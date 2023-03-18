Sign up
Photo 1538
Celandine
I just love how these are popping up all over the garden. Once celandines have finished flowering they completely disappear.......until next year when there will be even more.
18th March 2023
18th Mar 23
0
0
Sue Cooper
ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
Tags
yellow
,
flower
,
spring
,
garden
,
wild flower
