Rhubarb - The First of the Season by susiemc
Photo 1544

Rhubarb - The First of the Season

I was delighted to be able to harvest some rhubarb this afternoon. I've stewed it with a bit of brown sugar (nothing fancy) and we shall have it with custard for dessert this evening.
25th March 2023 25th Mar 23

Sue Cooper

@susiemc
Lisa Brown
Looks so fresh. Nice shot and enjoy your dessert.
March 25th, 2023  
