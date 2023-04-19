Previous
The River Lugg.............. by susiemc
Photo 1569

The River Lugg..............

...........and a field of oil seed rape in the distance.
This river flows through the nature reserve where we were walking yesterday.
19th April 2023 19th Apr 23

Sue Cooper

@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
Beryl Lloyd ace
How lovely I hope you do not suffer with hay-fever with all that oil seed rape.
April 19th, 2023  
Sue Cooper ace
@beryl Thank you Beryl. Fortunately I've never suffered with hay fever so far, fingers crossed.
April 19th, 2023  
Joanne Diochon ace
It may be hard on allergy sufferers but it sure adds a nice colourful splash to a landscape shot.
April 19th, 2023  
