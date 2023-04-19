Sign up
Photo 1569
The River Lugg..............
...........and a field of oil seed rape in the distance.
This river flows through the nature reserve where we were walking yesterday.
19th April 2023
19th Apr 23
3
0
Sue Cooper
ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
5518
photos
66
followers
49
following
429% complete
nature reserve
herefordshire
oil seed rape
river lugg
herefordshire wildlife trust
bodenham lake nature reserve
Beryl Lloyd
ace
How lovely I hope you do not suffer with hay-fever with all that oil seed rape.
April 19th, 2023
Sue Cooper
ace
@beryl
Thank you Beryl. Fortunately I've never suffered with hay fever so far, fingers crossed.
April 19th, 2023
Joanne Diochon
ace
It may be hard on allergy sufferers but it sure adds a nice colourful splash to a landscape shot.
April 19th, 2023
