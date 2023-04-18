Bodenham Lake Nature Reserve

I haven't been out in the countryside very much for quite a long time, partly because I still can't drive myself anywhere and partly because it's been so cold and this winter I've felt the cold a lot. Anyway, today Chris and I went to this Herefordshire Wildlife Trust Reserve. The lake used to be a commercial gravel quarry and when all the gravel had been extracted the lake was very deep with very steep sides and was very wildlife unfriendly.The Herefordshire Wildlife Trust have spent 5 years on a restoration project to make the lake much more sympathetic to wildlife. We had a lovely day walking around the lake and sitting in the bird hides.