Apple Blossom

We rescued this apple tree from our neighbour’s garden. You may remember he’s the guy who chops down anything that’s growing. He owns the pub next door and the previous owners had planted an orchard, mostly apples but with the odd pear and cherry mixed in. This guy wanted everything out to make it easier for him to cut the grass 🤦‍♀️. So, we and our neighbours rescued as many of the fruit trees as we could. This apple tree was the biggest one and we didn’t think it would move well as Chris really had to reduce it in size. However, two years on, what’s left of it is full of blossom. We do know that the apple from this tree are delicious because when Chris moved it it was full of apples which he had to remove first.