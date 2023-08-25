Previous
Reflections in the Canal by susiemc
Photo 1698

Reflections in the Canal

I did a canal walk today with Nicola and Tilly. It was very green, very calm and very peaceful. We walked about 7 miles and saw very few people. Lovely.
25th August 2023 25th Aug 23

Sue Cooper

@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
465% complete

Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a beautiful scenic route for your walk !
August 25th, 2023  
