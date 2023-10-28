Previous
Does it have time to open? by susiemc
Photo 1762

Does it have time to open?

It seems very late in the year for this agapanthus to be sending up a flower. Sadly I think we might get some cold weather and even frosts before it has a chance to open.
28th October 2023 28th Oct 23

Sue Cooper

ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
482% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Michelle
Anything's possible with the British weather!
October 28th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise