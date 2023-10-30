View from the Cattle Shed Car Park

We had a few errands to do this morning so while we were out we decided to stop for coffee and cake at a lovely little restaurant/coffee shop that we like (The Cattle Shed). As we were walking back to the car I decided to take a quick snap of the view. The view is to the west, towards Wales. The little town in the middle of the picture is Kington. If you look carefully on the horizon, towards the left of the picture, there's a tiny, dark bump. That's the grove of monkey puzzle trees that I often walk up to and photograph. Can you see them?