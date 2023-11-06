Previous
Another Glorious Tree by susiemc
Another Glorious Tree

This is another picture taken on our walk in Hergest Croft Gardens a few days ago. It really did look beautiful in the sunshine. I don't know what tree it is, I didn't think to look at the label.
6th November 2023 6th Nov 23

Sue Cooper

@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a beautiful rich colour - with all this rain and no frost some of the trees are very stubborn in changing colour !
November 7th, 2023  
