Photo 1771
Another Glorious Tree
This is another picture taken on our walk in Hergest Croft Gardens a few days ago. It really did look beautiful in the sunshine. I don't know what tree it is, I didn't think to look at the label.
6th November 2023
6th Nov 23
1
1
Sue Cooper
ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
5757
photos
67
followers
53
following
485% complete
1765
1766
1767
1768
1769
1770
1771
1772
3
1
1
2019 Album 1 Year 7-8
iPhone 8 Plus
31st October 2023 2:04pm
tree
autumn
autumn colours
hergest croft
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a beautiful rich colour - with all this rain and no frost some of the trees are very stubborn in changing colour !
November 7th, 2023
