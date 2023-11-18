Previous
Chicago Peace - Another Very Brave Rose by susiemc
Photo 1783

Chicago Peace - Another Very Brave Rose

The weather is so awful at the moment I'm struggling to take photos. This is one I took a few days ago. Sadly since I took the photo all the petals have blown off.
18th November 2023 18th Nov 23

Sue Cooper

@susiemc
Lisa Brown
Sue, that is exquisite! So delicate and beautiful. Great shot
November 19th, 2023  
