Previous
Photo 1783
Chicago Peace - Another Very Brave Rose
The weather is so awful at the moment I'm struggling to take photos. This is one I took a few days ago. Sadly since I took the photo all the petals have blown off.
18th November 2023
18th Nov 23
Sue Cooper
ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
2019 Album 1 Year 7-8
DMC-FZ200
13th November 2023 4:34pm
flower
rose
garden
chicago peace
Lisa Brown
ace
Sue, that is exquisite! So delicate and beautiful. Great shot
November 19th, 2023
