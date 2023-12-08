Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1803
A Favourite Decoration
I know penguins have nothing to do with Christmas but I just love penguins and I bought this decoration a few years ago. I had a gap to fill so I took this photo to fill the gap.
8th December 2023
8th Dec 23
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Sue Cooper
ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
5795
photos
65
followers
53
following
494% complete
View this month »
1797
1798
1799
1800
1801
1802
1803
1804
Latest from all albums
1970
1798
1799
1800
1801
1802
1803
1804
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
2019 Album 1 Year 7-8
Camera
iPhone 8 Plus
Taken
10th December 2023 4:27pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
penguin
,
christmas decoration
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close