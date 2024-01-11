Sign up
Photo 1837
Beauty on a Very Grey Day
I spotted this very early, very gorgeous lone iris at The Weir Garden yesterday when we went to find snowdrops. What a bonus.
I'm actually using this picture to fill a gap.
11th January 2024
11th Jan 24
Sue Cooper
ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
Tags
flower
,
winter
,
iris
,
colour
,
national trust
,
the weir garden
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
it's looking so perfect
January 14th, 2024
