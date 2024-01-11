Previous
Beauty on a Very Grey Day by susiemc
Photo 1837

Beauty on a Very Grey Day

I spotted this very early, very gorgeous lone iris at The Weir Garden yesterday when we went to find snowdrops. What a bonus.
I'm actually using this picture to fill a gap.
11th January 2024

Sue Cooper

@susiemc
Sue Cooper
it's looking so perfect
January 14th, 2024  
