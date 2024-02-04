Sign up
Previous
Photo 1861
Hellebore Close-Up
This is actually cropped because I'm holding the flower in my fingers. Why do hellebore flowers have to be so close to the ground AND point downwards. The days are long gone when I could lie flat on the ground and take awkward photos.
4th February 2024
4th Feb 24
5
3
Sue Cooper
ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
5856
photos
65
followers
52
following
509% complete
1854
1855
1856
1857
1858
1859
1860
1861
Views
8
Comments
5
Fav's
3
Album
2019 Album 1 Year 7-8
Camera
DMC-FZ200
Taken
3rd February 2024 2:53pm
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
,
garden
,
hellebore
Phil Sandford
ace
Fabulous
February 4th, 2024
Jesika
I share your pain, getting back up I resemble a heavily pregnant Walrus trying to do hand stands!!!Lovely photo though.
February 4th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Gorgeous, fav
February 4th, 2024
Olwynne
Stunning shot
February 4th, 2024
Mallory
ace
Just so beautiful!
February 4th, 2024
