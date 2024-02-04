Previous
Hellebore Close-Up by susiemc
Hellebore Close-Up

This is actually cropped because I'm holding the flower in my fingers. Why do hellebore flowers have to be so close to the ground AND point downwards. The days are long gone when I could lie flat on the ground and take awkward photos.
Sue Cooper

October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
Phil Sandford
Fabulous
February 4th, 2024  
Jesika
I share your pain, getting back up I resemble a heavily pregnant Walrus trying to do hand stands!!!Lovely photo though.
February 4th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd
Gorgeous, fav
February 4th, 2024  
Olwynne
Stunning shot
February 4th, 2024  
Mallory
Just so beautiful!
February 4th, 2024  
