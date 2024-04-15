Previous
Next
Wimpole Hall, Cambridgeshire by susiemc
Photo 1931

Wimpole Hall, Cambridgeshire

We've been away for a few days visiting friends. I took a ridiculous number of photos while we were away and it's been a big job sorting and editing them, plus I was behind with everything else, not to mention being exhausted so it's taking me a while to catch up. I will get back to commenting.
Wimpole Hall is one of three National Trust properties that we visited. It is part of a large estate. The parkland surrounding the mansion is extensive and varied but we didn't explore it very much because it was bitterly cold. We spent quite a lot of time exploring inside the house which was fascinating.
15th April 2024 15th Apr 24

Sue Cooper

ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
529% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a grand and symmetrically designed property !
April 20th, 2024  
Michelle
Lovely capture of one of my favourite places to visit when I visit my daughter in Cambridge
April 20th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise