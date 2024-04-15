Wimpole Hall, Cambridgeshire

We've been away for a few days visiting friends. I took a ridiculous number of photos while we were away and it's been a big job sorting and editing them, plus I was behind with everything else, not to mention being exhausted so it's taking me a while to catch up. I will get back to commenting.

Wimpole Hall is one of three National Trust properties that we visited. It is part of a large estate. The parkland surrounding the mansion is extensive and varied but we didn't explore it very much because it was bitterly cold. We spent quite a lot of time exploring inside the house which was fascinating.

