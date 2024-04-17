This is a National Trust property just outside Cambridge, the second of the three properties we visited while we were with our friends.
The property includes the House which was built on the site of a demolished priory at the end of the 16th Century, 98 acres of gardens and landscaped grounds and a working mill (bottom row, middle picture).
It was another very dull, bitterly cold day. We had been to Anglesey Abbey before with @foxes37, the dear friend who introduced me to 365 11 years ago, but never at this time of year and we hadn't been inside the house before so this was a new experience. We loved it.