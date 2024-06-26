Sign up
Previous
Photo 2004
The First Harvest
2 golden grillers courgettes,1 courcouzelle courgette and a handful of climbing french beans.
This is the part of vegetable gardening that I like the best - harvesting and photographing the produce. I quite like eating it too 😂
26th June 2024
26th Jun 24
1
0
Sue Cooper
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
6009
photos
64
followers
48
following
Views
Comments
Album
2019 Album 1 Year 7-8
Camera
iPhone 8 Plus
Taken
25th June 2024 6:11pm
Tags
beans
,
vegetables
,
garden
,
courgettes
KoalaGardens🐨
those first picks are really the best - they all look so perfect
June 26th, 2024
