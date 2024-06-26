Previous
The First Harvest by susiemc
Photo 2004

The First Harvest

2 golden grillers courgettes,1 courcouzelle courgette and a handful of climbing french beans.

This is the part of vegetable gardening that I like the best - harvesting and photographing the produce. I quite like eating it too 😂
26th June 2024

Sue Cooper

ace
@susiemc
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
those first picks are really the best - they all look so perfect
June 26th, 2024  
