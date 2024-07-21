Previous
Mop Head Hydrangea by susiemc
Mop Head Hydrangea

This flower head is HUGE. The hydrangeas have done particularly well this year, I think it's because of all the rain.
21st July 2024 21st Jul 24

Sue Cooper

@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
Carole Sandford ace
Beautiful capture!
July 28th, 2024  
