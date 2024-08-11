Previous
Passion Flower by susiemc
Passion Flower

I just love the complexity of these beautiful flowers. I did look up the meaning of all the different bits but it was complicated and I can't remember 😂.
11th August 2024 11th Aug 24

Sue Cooper

ace
@susiemc
Pat Knowles ace
It involves the Crown of thorns & the nails I believe. Beautiful flower.
August 11th, 2024  
