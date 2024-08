Scottish Flame Flower or Flame Nasturtium

Chris has been searching for this plant for a long time. He tried growing it from seed but the seeds never germinated. Eventually he was able to buy a plant from a mail order company which was recommended (and used) by one of the gardeners where he works. We've only had it a few weeks and never expected it to flower this year. It's part of the nasturtium family and if you look closely at the flowers you can see the similarity to the more familiar nasturtium flowers.