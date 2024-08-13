Sign up
Photo 2051
Gorgeous Agapanthus.
This is just one clump and it's done so well this year.
13th August 2024
13th Aug 24
2
1
Sue Cooper
ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
2019 Album 1 Year 7-8
Camera
DMC-FZ200
Taken
13th August 2024 12:55pm
Tags
blue
,
flower
,
garden
,
agapanthus
Phil Sandford
ace
Gorgeous. Ours haven’t done much this year. I’ve planted some in a couple of pots (having heard they prefer to be constrained - dunno it that’s true or not)
August 15th, 2024
Lisa Brown
ace
They are lovely. Very nice color
August 15th, 2024
