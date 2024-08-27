Previous
Jake on a Very Old Seat by susiemc
Photo 2065

Jake on a Very Old Seat

We visited a very old walled garden this morning and this was one of the seats we found.
27th August 2024 27th Aug 24

Sue Cooper

ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
565% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Dorothy ace
Oh my Jake is a cutie! Like the bench too.
August 27th, 2024  
Babs ace
He is so cute
August 27th, 2024  
Michelle
Such a cutie
August 27th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise