Elsa Spath........and blackberries???? by susiemc
Elsa Spath........and blackberries????

This clematis, which is one of my favourites, is supposed to flower in early spring.
28th August 2024 28th Aug 24

Sue Cooper

@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
Beryl Lloyd ace
What a delightful twosome ! fav
August 28th, 2024  
Renee Salamon ace
It’s gorgeous, not seen this one before. You’re gonna have a great blackberry crop
August 28th, 2024  
