A Very Old Walled Garden

We visited this walled garden a few days ago. It is part of a large estate with a large manor house. The manor house has been a school for many years but the walled garden was neglected. A couple bought it about three years ago and with the help of some volunteers are restoring it. A year ago they opened a tea room serving hot drinks, cakes and simple vegetarian lunches using vegetables from the garden. The old red brick wall is just lovely, you can just see it at the back of the garden.