Photo 3023
Feeding time at West Edmunton Mall
Our vacation this year was to the Canadian Rockies. We flew into Edmunton and spent the night there, watching out the West Edmunton Mall and watching the Oilers win Game 6.
21st June 2024
21st Jun 24
Steve Chappell
ace
@swchappell
Hobbiest photographer with occasional delusions of grandeur, and several cats. Several years here on 365 project, after a few years on Shuttercal before that. You...
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy S24 Ultra
Taken
21st June 2024 4:31pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Corinne C
ace
Nice catch
July 14th, 2024
