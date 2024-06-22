Previous
Jasper Welcoming Committee

As we approached the town of Jasper, we saw these Big Horn Sheep atop this little hill, as if they were welcoming us to town.
22nd June 2024 22nd Jun 24

Steve Chappell

mittens (Marilyn) ace
Great catch.
July 14th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Fantastic shot!
July 14th, 2024  
