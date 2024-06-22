Sign up
Photo 3024
Jasper Welcoming Committee
As we approached the town of Jasper, we saw these Big Horn Sheep atop this little hill, as if they were welcoming us to town.
22nd June 2024
22nd Jun 24
Steve Chappell
ace
@swchappell
Hobbiest photographer with occasional delusions of grandeur, and several cats. Several years here on 365 project, after a few years on Shuttercal before that.
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Great catch.
July 14th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
Fantastic shot!
July 14th, 2024
