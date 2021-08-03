Previous
Next
Alternate "I Was Staring In My Empty Coffee Cup" by swchappell
4 / 365

Alternate "I Was Staring In My Empty Coffee Cup"

Same photo as yesterday, reprocessed as b&w, with some smoke added to better match the vibe of the song - which I'll reveal later today.
3rd August 2021 3rd Aug 21

SwChappell

ace
@swchappell
Hobbiest with occasional delusions of grandeur, and several cats. Sixth year of this on 365 project, after a few years on Shuttercal before that. You...
1% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Dawn ace
Nicely done
August 4th, 2021  
Susan Wakely ace
Clever edit.
August 4th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise