12 / 365
Feeding time.
It's hard to see, but you can just see Mom Osprey feeding her youngin's on the left, while Dad keeps an eye out for other birds and photographers. At Edwin B. Forsythe National Wildlife Refuge.
19th June 2022
19th Jun 22
SwChappell
ace
@swchappell
Hobbiest with occasional delusions of grandeur, and several cats. Sixth year of this on 365 project, after a few years on Shuttercal before that. You...
2390
photos
35
followers
57
following
