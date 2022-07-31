Sign up
24 / 365
SR71 Blackbird
At Evergreen Aviation Museum in McMinnville, Oregon.
31st July 2022
31st Jul 22
SwChappell
ace
@swchappell
Hobbiest with occasional delusions of grandeur, and several cats. Sixth year of this on 365 project, after a few years on Shuttercal before that. You...
2460
photos
33
followers
55
following
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
Extra Stuff
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
31st July 2022 3:14pm
