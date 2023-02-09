Sign up
43 / 365
Paris Las Vegas
Not a great shot, but I noticed Orion in the sky when I started processing and decided it wasn't so bad. It's hard to see on here, but you can barely see the stars in the upper right quadrant
9th February 2023
9th Feb 23
1
1
Steve Chappell
ace
@swchappell
Hobbiest photographer with occasional delusions of grandeur, and several cats. Several years here on 365 project, after a few years on Shuttercal before that.
2605
photos
36
followers
57
following
5
1
1
Extra Stuff
Canon EOS 80D
9th February 2023 6:13pm
Diana
ace
Fabulous shot and perspective.
February 26th, 2023
