Another lockdown project completed by swillinbillyflynn
Another lockdown project completed

The only good thing about spending all this time at home is that I am catching up with so many projects.

I had a load of timber in my workshop and with the addition of a few cheap trellises from the local DIY store, We now have this nice archway as you enter the front garden from the driveway.
